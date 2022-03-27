TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 28,184 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average of $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $231.10 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

