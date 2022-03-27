JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $12.85 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 66,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.68. 22,551,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.