Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.69. 760,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,937. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

