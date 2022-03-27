Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0267 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $13,406.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.75 or 0.00276577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,439,702 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

