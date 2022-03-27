Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,155. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

