Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $523.94 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.80 and a 200 day moving average of $669.33.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.