Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. 618,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

