Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,406. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

