Mchain (MAR) Hits Market Cap of $8,251.28

Mchain (MAR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Mchain has a market cap of $8,251.28 and $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007665 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 83,406,175 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

