Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

