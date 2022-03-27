Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $15,407,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 247,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 3,268,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

