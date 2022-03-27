Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Allegion by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 511,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,025. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

