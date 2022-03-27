Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. 2,444,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,505. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

