Strs Ohio Sells 5,240 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,791. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

