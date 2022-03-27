Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $67.90. 523,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,200. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

