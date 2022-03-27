DDKoin (DDK) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $274,984.03 and approximately $9,402.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00198597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005658 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005411 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.