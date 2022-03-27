Strs Ohio Sells 2,139 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 189,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.19. 883,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,907. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.