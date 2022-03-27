Strs Ohio Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.73. 858,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,285. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.96.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

