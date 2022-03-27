Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after acquiring an additional 153,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in M/I Homes by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 300,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,157. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

