Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 333,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,222. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

