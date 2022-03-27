Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.97 and its 200 day moving average is $351.77. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

