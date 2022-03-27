New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) versus Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Head to Head Survey

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Relic and Intapp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 6.70 -$192.61 million ($4.02) -16.81 Intapp $214.63 million 6.03 -$46.76 million N/A N/A

Intapp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -34.10% -68.08% -18.35% Intapp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Relic and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Intapp 0 0 8 0 3.00

New Relic presently has a consensus price target of $105.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. Intapp has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.16%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than New Relic.

Summary

Intapp beats New Relic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. The company also provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. In addition, it offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. Further, the company provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

