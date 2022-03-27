ContentBox Price Up 12.9% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $653,080.42 and $35.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011510 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00233641 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.