Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Sigma Labs stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,397. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

