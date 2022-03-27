Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,007. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.