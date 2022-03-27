Strs Ohio Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Outfront Media worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,726. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

