Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $605,000 Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,693,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.69. 26,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,215. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

