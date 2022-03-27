Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $3,486.35 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.03 or 0.07025220 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.94 or 1.00252074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

