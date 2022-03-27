Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $663,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,622,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.22. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

