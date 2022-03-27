Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after buying an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

