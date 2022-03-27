Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,172,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 5,250,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

