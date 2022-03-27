Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.