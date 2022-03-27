Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.37. 1,635,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

