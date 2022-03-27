Allworth Financial LP Sells 100 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Match Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 786,968 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $106.73. 2,419,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,152. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

