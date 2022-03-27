Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 300 Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chase by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Chase by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chase by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chase by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $89.26. 16,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,319. The firm has a market cap of $844.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

