Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 3,626,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

