Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Titan Medical by 179.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TMDI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 180,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

