Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 321,221 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. 1,613,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

