Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,626 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. 1,718,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.