Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

NYSE CX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 4,785,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

