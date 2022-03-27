Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00005138 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $8.20 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00110680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

