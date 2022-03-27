Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $201,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

