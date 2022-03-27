Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.50. The stock had a trading volume of 299,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.34. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.