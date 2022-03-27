Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of YOLO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.04. 236,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,375. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

