Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,695,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,269. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

