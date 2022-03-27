Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.14 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $51.14 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $46.50 or 0.00099424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06993080 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.83 or 0.99811298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046019 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

