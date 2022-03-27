Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,765 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of First Merchants worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 150,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.