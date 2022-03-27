Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,991,486 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,991,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 5,961,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after buying an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,117,000 after buying an additional 117,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,851,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,352,000 after purchasing an additional 791,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,328,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,276 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,511,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281,620. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

