Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Arconic worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 612,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

