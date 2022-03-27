$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 603,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,217. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

